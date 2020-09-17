The Ronald McDonald House is here to help you

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- 21 locally owned Mcdonald's restaurants made a big donation to the Ronald McDonald house. They gave more than $14,000.

The money came from sales of insulated beverage sleeves.

It's scary to think about your child getting sick and needing to be in the hospital. Having to find a place to stay on top of that can be even more stressful.

But, The Ronald McDonald House may be able to help.

The Ronald McDonald House helps people in Indiana year-round. The organization offers comfort by providing a place to stay while your child receives care.

There are five different Ronald McDonald Houses in Indiana.

Just this year they have helped 51 families in the Wabash Valley through a total of 519 nights. The Ronald McDonald House also offers food and activities for families, not just housing.

Today we talked with the CEO of the Ronald McDonald Charities of Central Indiana today. She said parents should be able to focus on their children at these difficult times. She goes on, "You know, nothing is worse than having a child who is ill. And for families, you know the world stops. And all they can think about, rightfully so, is the health of their child."

The reason this house exists and helps families is all due in part to you.

Your loose change could be helping families stay together in their time of need. Every time you go to a McDonalds around Terre Haute the cashier will ask if you would like to round up.

Owner of nine different Mcdonald's locations Jami Kasprzyk said, "We also have a program called round up. And so what that does is at the end of your order you can round up your change and that all gets donated to the Ronald McDonald house."

If the cashier doesn't ask you to round your total up there are more ways you can donate. At each location, there are donation boxes at the register and at the drive-through. You can also donate directly through the McDonalds app.

Due to COVID-19, there is not a lot of hands-on support Jami Kasprzyk and her team can offer. Normally they would send volunteer groups to the different houses to help in any way they can.

She said having these donation services year-round gives them an opportunity to put the money elsewhere. She said, "So stuff such as gift cards or canister money that go and help provide meals that they can buy and prepare for the families that are staying at the house."