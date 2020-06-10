The Role and Importance of Terre Haute's Human Relations Commission

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As we’ve reported, if you’ve experienced discrimination or racism in Terre Haute, you can report it to the Human Relations Commission (HRC). Director of the HRC Jordan low says they have been experiencing a high volume of callers recently. Many of which are simply asking what they do. She spoke to News 10 about what the HRC covers and why it's services are so vital at this point in time.

The Human Relations Commission in Terre Haute serves citizens impartially and without bias. They are a place you can report to if you've experienced injustice of discrimination. This can be based on race, color, religion, age gender, or sexual orientation.

Lough says they have five enforcement areas: Employment, Housing, Public Accommodation, Education, and Finance.

She highlighted the importance of promoting community awareness of inclusion and equal rights. This is through educating the community about discrimination and diversity issues.

Lough says the HRC facilitates these tough conversations while also giving the unrepresented a platform and letting their voices be heard.

"Everyone is welcome. We value everyone's concerns or, better yet, even their ideas to better this community," Lough said, "If we want to see change, it's going to take all of us coming together as a community."

Lough also spoke about details on the process of filing complaints with the HRC.

She says you can call or come into the HRC at City Hall. You tell her who, when, where, and how you were discriminated against or about any problem you are facing. She then conducts a thorough investigation and collects evidence from both parties. Then she’ll review all material and determine if there is a probable cause of discrimination or injustice.

If she determines there is, there will be a formal attempt to resolve the case via what’s called conciliation settlement. That agreement is sent to the HRC board. If they approve of the decision, the agreement has the same effect as a final order and is binding. Lough says the most important thing in her position through all of this is listening.

“I’m more so here to listen to the people," Lough concluded, "It’s not necessarily speaking out and telling you what you need to do, but it’s taking a backseat and listening. We value what the people say and that’s what’s going to make our community better.”

Lough says any party can seek judicial review at any time during the complaint process.

She says the HRC gives people an open forum to talk about racial education. They work to promote communication about these difficult topics, but she says ultimately, it is the actual dialogue that will provide growth in our community.