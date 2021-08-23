A pit stop in Terre Haute for the Miracle Riders

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - Community members cruised around town in an effort to raise money for local children.

The Riley Children's Miracle Ride made a pit stop in town this weekend.

This is the 27th year for the ride that covers the whole state of Indiana.

Over 27 years its brought in more than $6.5 million in donations for Riley Children's Hospital.

This is the first year the ride has started its journey here in Terre Haute, and American Legion Post 104 had the opportunity to sponsor the riders.

Organizers say all bikers are very generous people, and they care deeply for this cause.

"When you go riding down and you go riding past Riley...I don't care how tough you are there's a tear that gets in your eye with the children that are there," ride representative Tom Kingery said.

The event is all done by volunteers, and the admission is $50 per person.

The best part of all-100 percent of the money raised goes to the hospital! To see where they're headed next click here.