The Red Kettle Campaign needs your help

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The pandemic has presented new challenges for the Salvation Army.

More people need help but fewer people can help.

The Red Kettle Campaign is underway.

You may have already seen some volunteer bell ringers outside local stores.

But, many regular volunteers cannot help this year due to coronavirus concerns and being in high-risk categories.

"You take that workload with all the demands of the people losing their jobs and coming to us for help and then not having help ourselves, we have been strained," said Envoy Sue Linden.

You can also go to the link below to donate.

https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/terrehaute/