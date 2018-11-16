The Red Kettle Campaign is underway, here's how you can help

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Friday marked the beginning of the Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign.

In Terre Haute, the campaign kicked off at Honey Creek Mall.

The Salvation Army provides food, clothing, and other items for needy all year long.

"Most people that come to us to bell ring say they really have a good experience. They can wear Santa hats or they can pass out candy canes. It's just a joyous time and we want to share that joy with others," Sue Linden, an Envoy with the Salvation Army said.

The time-honored tradition will continue until Christmas Eve.

To find out how you can get involved, click here.