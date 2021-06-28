The Red Cross needs your blood donation ahead of the 4th of July holiday

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The American Red Cross still needs you to step up and donate blood. We've told you before about the blood shortage.

The Red Cross tells us donors are needed to ensure that hospitals are stocked over the 4 of July holiday.

They add that those with type-O blood should come to donate blood.

The Red Cross says they are working around the clock to help respond to a high number of traumas and emergency room visits.

If you want to give, you have to go to the American Red Cross website.