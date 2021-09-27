The Red Cross is offering up some freebies to those who donate blood - here's what you could get

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The American Red Cross is expecting its worst post-summer blood shortage since 2015.

The spike in COVID-19 has decreased the blood donor turnout b 10 percent.

The Red Cross hopes to collect more than 10,000 blood products each week to reach its normal supply.

Donors of all types are needed - especially those with Typo O blood.

If you donate by September 30, the Red Cross will give you a t-shirt and a free haircut coupon from Sport Clips. You could also get a gift card if you stop in by the end of the month.

To make an appointment, call 800-RED-CROSS or click here.