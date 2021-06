WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The American Red Cross says it is facing a severe blood shortage.

The organization says the number of trauma cases, organ transplants, and elective surgeries is rising.

Donors of all blood types are needed to help fill the nation's blood inventory.

The Red Cross is urging people to sign-up to prevent possible delays in critical care.

Those who give now through June 30 will receive a $5 gift card. Learn how to register here.