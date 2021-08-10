The Red Cross is asking for volunteers ahead of predicted destructive disaster season

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Many weather experts are predicting a destructive disaster season this year.

This is why the American Red Cross needs volunteers to step up and help in times of need.

Volunteers are used to support disaster shelters. The Red Cross told us volunteers are also need to help address people's health needs and provide hands-on care.

For this volunteer position, you must be a licensed health professional.

Last year in Indiana, the Red Cross provided emergency assistance to over 2,000 people.

This was after just over 1,400 house fires and other disasters.

Learn how to volunteer here.