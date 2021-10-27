"They deal with some of the worst people in society..." Vigo County's sheriff pushes for higher pay among jail staff

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Last week the Vigo County Council approved a four percent raise for all county employees. This includes Corrections Officers who work at the Vigo County Jail.

Vigo County Sheriff, John Plasse, is working to get the Corrections Officers an even larger raise. He hopes starting them at $22 an hour will help bring in new applicants and keep those currently working.

"State Prisons make $20 an hour after their first year and we've lost many employees to those state institutions. I get it, same job and better pay, where would you go?" said Plasse.

Plasse says that retention is a big problem for the jail, he adds that the Corrections Officer who has been there the longest has only been there for eight years.

"They deal with some of the worst people in society, and the whole shift they're with them. Not everyone here is bad, don't get me wrong, but we've got some people in here that should never see the light of day again," said Plasse.