The Problems and Solutions for Illinois' Budget

The State of Illinois is still facing a major financial problem. If long-term changes do not happen soon, experts believe that the state could see its highest deficits on record.

On Wednesday, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker proposed a $42 billion dollar budget plan for fiscal year 2022. Some experts believe Pritzker's proposed plan will only help Illinois' economy in the short- term.

"It sort of muddles through... it relies on gimmicks like deferring costs, delaying borrowing, sweeping money from other state funds but it really is sort of a band-aid budget for Illinois as proposed,” Adam Schuster, Senior Director of Budget and Tax Research at the Illinois Policy Institute, said.

The state's bill backlog, or the total amount of unpaid bills for the state, is at one of its lowest points in recent years. However, Schuster believes this may not last for long.

Experts at the Illinois Policy Institute predict Illinois could reach a bill backlog of up to $33 billion dollars over the next five years. This is by far the highest the state has seen on record.

"A number like that scares people,” Schuster said.

Illinois has not had a balanced budget in over 20 years. Shuster said the state needs to focus on three big long-term structural changes to make the state's economy thrive again. Those include pension reform, school district efficiency and budgeting for results. That means focusing on spending based on more data and evidence. He believes this can save the state several billion dollars.

"Those three ideas would entirely close the deficit without any federal aid,” Schuster said.

Illinois is expected to receive a $7.5 billion dollar relief package from the federal government in the near future. This will primarily go toward paying off the current bill backlog and getting the economy back on track.

“Use the Federal Aid not as a get out of jail free card, which the governor acknowledged its not, but rather acknowledge as breathing room to make the longer term changes that we should have made,” Schuster said.

Pritzker's proposed budget will go before the legislature in the coming weeks. The final plan has to pass through both the house and the senate by May 31st.