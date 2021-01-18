The Polar Vortex is here! Well... A piece of it.

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI-TV) - The Polar Vortex has made its way back into the Wabash Valley. But why aren’t we seeing biting cold temperatures? We hear it every year. And it can give us very cold air in the Wabash Valley…but not always.

"We're getting just a little bit of the piece of that weakening polar vortex. And it's bringing us more typical winter weather."

That was Sam Lashley with the N.W.S. in Indianapolis explaining what we are seeing now in the Wabash Valley.

Every winter we hear the term, “Polar Vortex”. And we usually expect very cold air. But it's only a portion of the polar vortex.

The polar vortex we experience here in the Valley, always sits above the north pole, when it’s strong. When we have a strong polar vortex occurring, we usually don't see many dips or curves in the vortex itself. It mainly stays as one piece.

But… When the vortex starts to weaken, some of the cold air can break away and sweep down into our area.

Sometimes it can be just cool and other times an even larger chunk works down and gives us biting cold weather. So when you hear “The Polar Vortex is coming”, there’s no need to panic. Just make sure you bundle up when you head out the door.