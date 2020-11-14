The Polar Express is visiting a local hair salon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local hair salon is bringing the Polar Express to Terre Haute.

It's an effort to spread holiday cheer amid the pandemic.

Cache's Hair Salon is hosting the event.

Although you won't be on an actual train, you can still get a golden ticket, sugar cookie to decorate, hot chocolate, and a special reading of the book by Mrs. Claus!

Here's what you need to know to buy a ticket.

It's for boys and girls, ages two to 12.

The event is Saturday, December 12th from 9:30am to 4:30pm.

You can purchase tickets now on the Cache Lauren Hair Salon Facebook page.

And, don't forget to wear your pajamas to make the event feel even more like you're boarding the polar express!

https://square.site/book/3HFJHVCGVNMM3/cache-lauren-the-salon-terre-haute-in