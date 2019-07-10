The Peach Truck set to make a stop in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's the perfect time of year something a little sweet and juicy.

The Peach Truck has a home in Nashville, Tennesee, but it's known for touring around the country.

On Thursday, it will make a stop in Terre Haute.

You can find it at the Apple House from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

The Apple House is on Harding Avenue in Terre Haute.

Only credit and debit cards will be accepted.