The Peach Truck set to make a stop in Terre Haute

The Peach Truck has a home in Nashville, Tennesee, but it's known for touring around the country.

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 7:27 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's the perfect time of year something a little sweet and juicy.

On Thursday, it will make a stop in Terre Haute.

You can find it at the Apple House from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

The Apple House is on Harding Avenue in Terre Haute.

Only credit and debit cards will be accepted.

