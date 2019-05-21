The Peace Officers' Memorial Service: Full program and remembering falling Terre Haute officers

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTHI) - On May 15th, thousands gathered in Washington, D.C. to honor police officers who died in the line of duty.

It was the 38th Annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Service.

In 2018, 53 law enforcement officers were gunned down. One of those officers includes Rob Pitts, from the Terre Haute Police Department.

In total, 228 fallen officers were honored during the event.

News 10's Heather Good and Brady Harp traveled to Washington, D.C. to cover the event.

Below, you will find the wall rubbings of two recent fallen Terre Haute Police officers, Rob Pitts, and Brent Long.

You will also see the full program for the event, where the keynote speaker was President Donald Trump.

