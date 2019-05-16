The Peace Officers' Memorial: Remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice

Facts about law enforcement deaths

- In 2018, 158 officers were killed in the line of duty, 59 officers died with illnesses they contracted when they responded to the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and 11 officers were honored that were not previously recognized.

- In 2018, 53 officers deaths were from gunfire, five of them were ambush killings.

- Since 1792, more than 21,000 law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty.

- Over the last 10 years, an average of one officer was killed every 55-hours.

- The deadliest year in law enforcement history was 1930 - 304 officers were killed.

- The deadliest decade for law enforcement was the 1920s. 2,437 officers died.

- The deadliest day in law enforcement history was September 11th, 2001. 72 officers were killed while responding to terror attacks.

- New York City has lost more officers in the line of duty than any other department, with 705 deaths.

- Texas has lost more officers than any other state, with 1,682 officer deaths.