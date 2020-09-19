Clear
The Parke-Vermillion Humane Society had some fun raising funds at an event

Staff and volunteers with the Parke-Vermillion Humane Society say they need your help.

Posted: Sep 19, 2020 7:51 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

PARKE-VERMILLION, Ind. (WTHI) - Staff and volunteers with the Parke-Vermillion Humane Society say they need your help.

A fundraiser wrapped up Saturday night in Hillsdale.

All you had to do to get in to hear the music was make a donation to the shelter.

People were encouraged to bring dog and cat food as well.

Live music was provided by Lew Russ and Steven Wright and The Streamliners.

Food was provided by Bobby Que's Food Truck and Sweetbriar Bakery.

Shelter workers say they've been taking in a lot of animals and medical bills are piling up.

"It's not like we can control a lot of these animals that's out here running free and so we get pretty full and they need the help," said the host Ron Shepard. 

You can still help the shelter by dropping off donations and perhaps most importantly, adopting a shelter animal.

