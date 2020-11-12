The Pantheon holds grand opening ceremony

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - On the outside, The Pantheon still holds its historic look of a theatre built just over one hundred years ago. Step inside and things are looking a little newer.

The Pantheon president Nichole Like says, "It's going to be not only the services and the amenities but the community and the resources that will be available at the Pantheon."

On the first floor, there are cubicles and desks for co-working. New offices have been set up along the sides of the historic theatre.

Up top new chairs and lighting brighten up the facility. Giving folks a way to brighten up their futures.

Like explains, "We see the Pantheon as the hub of innovation, of entrepreneurialism, of business in this region."

Folks wanting to use the new facility can sign up for a membership or use a day pass. Already people are getting signed up.

Like says, "It has been phenomenal. Yes, we have several people signed up for co-working already and we haven't even opened our doors."

Along with the new workspace, Purdue Foundry will also be set up onsite. Helping to bring fresh ideas to an old building.

Like says, "We're excited to get going. We think this is going to be great for our community. It's really going to be a hub of activity here in downtown Vincennes. We're just excited to get going."