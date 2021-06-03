The N.O.A.A. is predicting another active tropical season. What does that mean for our weather here in the Wabash Valley?

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - This time of the year the Storm Team uses a specific tool to watch for areas that are nearing drought conditions. And this resource is very important to farmers across the Wabash Valley. And even to you at home.

June is the wettest month for us here in the Wabash Valley. On average, we usually see around 5 inches of rain.

Then we begin to dry things out in July, which we typically see only 4 inches of rain. In August and September, we average around 3 inches per month.

The Storm Team keeps a close eye on the U.S. Drought Monitor to watch for abnormally dry and drought conditions. The monitor gets updated every Thursday. You can access their website at droughtmonitor.unl.edu/.

Right now, most of the Wabash Valley is experiencing stage zero, which is abnormally dry conditions.

The scale they use is obviously based on rainfall. But they take into consideration how big the area is as well as the population. The higher the population, the greater chance for drought.

There are five categories to the monitor:

0 - Abnormally dry conditions - Short-term dryness slowing planting, growth of crops or pastures

- Short-term dryness slowing planting, growth of crops or pastures 1 - A moderate drought - Some damage to crops, pastures. Streams, reservoirs, or wells low, some water shortages developing or imminent. Voluntary water-use restrictions requested

- Some damage to crops, pastures. Streams, reservoirs, or wells low, some water shortages developing or imminent. Voluntary water-use restrictions requested 2 - Severe drought - Crop or pasture losses likely. Water shortages common. Water restrictions imposed.

- Crop or pasture losses likely. Water shortages common. Water restrictions imposed. 3 - Extreme drought - Major crop/pasture losses. Widespread water shortages or restrictions.

- Major crop/pasture losses. Widespread water shortages or restrictions. 4 - Exceptional drought - Exceptional and widespread crop/pasture losses. Shortages of water in reservoirs, streams, and wells creating water emergencies.

As we enter the hot and dry season, we must keep a close eye on the tropics. The N.O.A.A. is predicting a higher amount of tropical systems this year.

June 1st marked the first day of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. Tropical storms and hurricanes don’t really have large impacts on us here in the Wabash Valley. However, an active hurricane season could bring us rain or even dry weather.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its Atlantic Hurricane Season Forecast. This year, they are predicting yet another above-normal season.

Forecasters are predicting 13 to 20 named storms. 6 to 10 of those, could become hurricanes. And 3 to 5 of those hurricanes may become major hurricanes, which is a category 3 or higher.

So with an active tropical season expected, what exactly could this mean for us here in the Wabash Valley?

During the summer and fall, a lot of our moisture in the atmosphere which triggers showers and storms comes from the Gulf of Mexico. This flow of moisture works northward to our area. And is one of the main reasons why the summer can get very humid.

When you add in a tropical system, say a hurricane, that system could travel up to our area and give us heavy rainfall.

So added moisture and a possibility of tropical lows can help prevent droughts.

On the other hand, tropical systems in the Gulf of Mexico can also cut off that moisture that comes into the Midwest.

For example, say there is high pressure or even a cold front moving over Illinois and Indiana. And a tropical system is moving north from the Gulf of Mexico. The tropical system will move northward however that high pressure or cold front will force that tropical system away from the Wabash Valley. That will ultimately cut off any moisture from coming into our area and give us dry weather.

So it is always important to stay weather aware and cautious not only for our weather here in the Valley but for what's going on in the tropics.

To view the entire write-up by the N.O.A.A., go to www.noaa.gov.