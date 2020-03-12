Clear
BREAKING NEWS Indiana's governor limits non-essential gathering sizes, along with other guidelines Full Story
BREAKING NEWS The NCAA is canceling March Madness Full Story

The NCAA is canceling March Madness

Article Image

The NCAA announced Thursday it is canceling March Madness, the men's Division 1 basketball tournament, and other winter and spring NCAA championships.

Posted: Mar 12, 2020 4:33 PM
Posted By: Steve Almasy, CNN

(CNN) -- [Breaking news update, published at 4:24 p.m. ET]

The NCAA announced Thursday it is canceling March Madness, the men's Division 1 basketball tournament, and other winter and spring NCAA championships.

[Previous story, published at 3:49 p.m. ET]

Five-time national champion Duke University will not play in the NCAA men's basketball tournament because of coronavirus concerns, the school announced Thursday.

The private university in Durham, North Carolina, is suspending its sports programs for the "foreseeable future," the school said in a statement.

Another basketball blue blood, the University of Kansas, said in a statement it was canceling athletic travel indefinitely. and athletics competitions have been suspended indefinitely.

Coronavirus live coverage

It was unclear whether next week's NCAA basketball tournaments were part of the Kansas halt to athletics.

Mike Krzyzewski, coach of the 10th-ranked Blue Devils, said he emphatically supported Duke's decision.

"The welfare of our student-athletes, and all students at Duke, is paramount, and this decision reflects that institutional priority," he said.

The NCAA said Wednesday it plans to play the men's and women's tournaments in front of essential staff and some family members.

The unranked Duke women's team finished third in the ACC regular season and was expected to be selected for the NCAA tournament.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 56°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 56°
Afternoon showers and thundershowers!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Thursday: Thunderstorms possible, warmer. High: 64

Image

Group making mats out of grocery bags for area homeless

Image

Linton basketball

Image

Barr-Reeve basketball

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

New jail programs

Image

Vigo County versus litter

Image

Donation set to help Sullivan Middle School's Theater Department

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man