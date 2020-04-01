The Month of March Look Back

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The month of March has come to an end.

A lot of things happened this month, so let’s take a look at how we ended up.

As far as temperatures go, we were above average more than not.

We had 16 days above average, 8 days below average, and 7 days about average.

We did not break any temperature records this month.

As far as precipitation, we had 19 days below average, 8 days above, and 4 days about average

Our day with our most precipitation came on Thursday the 19th, where we got almost 4 times our average rainfall.

Finally, there were some big events this month!

Daylight saving time happened on Sunday the 8th, giving us an extra hour of sunlight during the day.

The first day of spring happened the same day we got our highest rainfall for the month, on Thursday the 19th.

Finally, this past weekend we had our first real severe weather threat for the spring season.

Some people saw watches and warnings, along with thunderstorms, high winds, and hail.

This is just the start of severe weather season.

Because of that, tomorrow the Storm Team will be looking ahead to the month of April.