TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Country star Granger Smith will be in Terre Haute on Thursday night.

He will be taking center stage at The Mill in Terre Haute. The concert starts at 7:00 pm.

A Terre Haute native will be a special guest. Dylan Schneider is taking the stage as well.

If you don't have tickets just yet, The Mill tells us you can buy them at the gate.

This concert will be the last concert of the 2021 season at the venue.