'The Mill' outdoor concert venue making strides; Promoters say it will be ready by Nelly Concert

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A lot is happening at the former International Paper property in Terre Haute. As we’ve reported, it’s now an outdoor concert venue called “The Mill”.

Vigo County Commissioner Brendan Kearns spoke with News 10 about The Mill’s progress on Tuesday. Remember, the outdoor concert venue plans to host a Nelly concert on June 5th.

“I think this will be a great place for concerts, a good family venue, and a nice addition to Vigo County,” Kearns said.

He was extremely optimistic on Tuesday when talking about how far The Mill’s progress has come. First, COVID-19 threw a wrench into the venue plans. Then, recent weather to start 2021 slowed construction down significantly. However, Kearns says they are continuing to make strides, move forward, and make this venue a reality.

“In the beginning, it was like, well is this even going to work? Well, here we are. It’s working,” Kearns said with a smile, “I honestly thought that maybe COVID could have derailed this project altogether, but Tim Drake, the main guy behind The Mill, moved forward, he’s got acts lined up, and they are actually building this thing.”

“Things are moving forward. A lot of us were concerned that life was going to stop. What a great way to get back in motion and ease into things than to have an outdoor concert,” Kearns continued, “It’s just incredible to see somebody invest in Vigo County like this. It’s something that people have been asking for for years and here it’s being done. It’s a great project and a good way to use taxpayer-owned property for the good of the community.”

The venue will have tiered seating with the main stage facing west. Kearns says he’s extremely pleased that the buildings have been made to look nicer, the fence along Prairieton Road was removed, and trees were kept in the back of the amphitheater to maintain that “park-like setting”. Electricity was even being hooked up on Tuesday.

Overall, Kearns says this will be fantastic for Vigo County.

“This is a great solution for this property, owned by the taxpayers under the control of the Commissioners, and we are fortunate to have somebody to partner with who approached us with a great plan to move forward to make Vigo County a better, quality place,” Kearns concluded.

Kearns says promoters of the venue believe it will be ready by June 5th, and they expect a full house for the Nelly concert.