TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI TV) - The Mill concert venue had to cancel and reschedule the "Summerland Tour".

The tour featured Everclear, Hoobastank, Living Colour and Wheatus.

The concert was supposed to take place Friday, July 16th but has been moved to July 29th.

All tickets purchased for the Summerland Tour will be honored for the new date.

Rescheduled date and time:

Date: Thursday, July 29, 2021

Time: 7pm-10pm

Location: 2403 Prarieton Rd, Terre Haute, Indiana

For more information: https://themillterrehaute.com/