The Military Veteran Program is working to help local vets with mental health struggles

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Program leaders at the Hamilton Center are helping veterans through their mental health struggles.

It's all part of the Military Veteran Program.

Veteran s can receive mental health treatment along with help for housing, food stamps, and health care.

Trained professionals and former service members lead the program. Leaders there told us substance abuse and PTSD are issues they deal with frequently.

"We were in conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq for over 20 years, and those folks are starting to rotate back, and those clients are starting to get out of the military, and they need help," Darrin Chaney, from the Hamilton Center said.

To find out how you can enroll, click here.