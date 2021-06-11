The Mighty Ducks: You still have a shot at winning $10,000 through the Rubber Duck Regatta

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You still have a chance at winning $10,000 - while helping a good cause.

Catholic Charities is holding its Rubber Duck Regatta. For just $5 you can adopt a rubber duck. The more you adopt, the better your chances.

Catholic Charities says you can buy a "Duck Pack." Leaders will dump those ducks into the Wabash River, and the first duck to cross the finish line wins a big cash prize.

Jennifer Buell, from Catholic Charities, tells us the money raised will help the Wabash Valley.

"We're really nourishing the minds, bodies, and spirits of children, seniors, families, and adults in our communities," Buell told us.

The is the fourth year of the event. It takes place at Fairbanks Park on July 4 at 7 pm.

Click here if you want to sponsor a duck, and have a shot at $10,000.