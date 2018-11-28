The Meadows up and coming plans for 2019

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI)- This weekend marks one year since new owners took over The Meadows in Terre Haute.

Since then, there have been a lot of changes.

Mark Zimmerly is one of five owners of The Meadows, and he said since he's been there, there's been a lot of growth in business.

"Well on the first floor other than the theater space, we're totally full and when we moved in there was 50 percent or less than 50 percent occupancy. The lower level had very few people in there and now we've moved in three major tenants in the last two months," Zimmerly said.

Zimmerly said unlike chain stores at the mall, shoppers feel a sense of home when they come to The Meadows.

"Everybody here is a mom and pop type business where when you walk in the door you're going to shake hands with the owner which means a lot to most people," Zimmerly said.

That sense of community will grow even stronger.

The specific details aren't out just yet, but the meadows has new plans looking toward 2019.

"We are going to add an entertainment venue to the first floor. That should be opening around the first of the year. We're very excited about that and I think the community will be real excited to see it open," Zimmerly said.

Part of the plan to keep bringing folks in is to continue long-standing traditions, and that means once again bringing Santa Claus in to kick off the holiday season.

Santa will be making his grand appearance at The Meadows Saturday morning.