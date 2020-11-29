The Meadows Shopping Center host nearly 50 vendors for Small Business Saturday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-Small business owners and vendors in Indiana are counting on local shoppers.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the cancelation of many community events this year.

That left small-town vendors without many options to sell their products. The Meadows Shopping Center in Terre Haute hosted a holiday shopping event on Saturday.

We spoke with one vendor and they told News 10 they've taken every step to ensure a safe shopping experience.

"It's really good for the holiday season and a lot of people have come out today. I think people are tired of staying home but everyone's masked up and being very careful and it's been a great day," said Judy Landzone, who owns Thirty-One.

Nearly 50 vendors took part in this event.