PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An operation in Putnam County has the goal to get masks to people who need them.
They are the Masked Mommas' of Putnam County. They started by sewing masks in a basement.
They've sent the maks to local health care systems. Now their masks are going as far away as Alaska.
Click play on the video to see the story from Inside INdiana Business.
