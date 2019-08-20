TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Dozens of children are waiting for their wish to come true, and you can help make it happen.
The Make a Wish Foundation is looking for volunteers.
The organization grants life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses.
Two volunteers are needed for every Wish Kid.
Volunteers meet with their Wish Kid and learn their wish to make it come true.
Volunteering is as simple as picking up a phone or going online.
To learn more, click here.
Related Content
- The Make a Wish Foundation is looking for volunteers
- Knox county child makes a wish
- Bottles of Wish Bone salad dressing recalled
- Local girl gets special send-off ahead of Make-A-Wish trip
- CASA Gala honors volunteers
- Community Spotlight: Vigo County Education Foundation
- Illinois fairgrounds foundation falling short in fundraising
- Vincennes University Foundation receives $4.5 million donation
- Community Spotlight: The Wabash Valley Community Foundation
- Thomas Markle wishes he had walked daughter down the aisle
Scroll for more content...