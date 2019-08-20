Clear

The Make a Wish Foundation is looking for volunteers

Dozens of children are waiting for their wish to come true, and you can help.

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 11:33 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Dozens of children are waiting for their wish to come true, and you can help make it happen.

The Make a Wish Foundation is looking for volunteers.

The organization grants life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses.

Two volunteers are needed for every Wish Kid.

Volunteers meet with their Wish Kid and learn their wish to make it come true.

Volunteering is as simple as picking up a phone or going online.

To learn more, click here.

