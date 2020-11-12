The Loyal Veterans Battalion will open its clothing closet to the public this Saturday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization is doing its part to keep people warm this winter.

The clothing closet at the Loyal Veterans Battalion will be open to the public this Saturday.

People will be able to find things like clothes, jackets, shoes, hygiene products, and other things.

"There are a lot of people out there that don't have good shoes for the winter, that doesn't have a good heavy coat. So it is very important that we're there to supply those people with those items that they can keep warm," Coordinator Michael Egy told us.

You can stop by 1000 South 14th Street on Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm if you need items.