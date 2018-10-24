The Loyal Veterans Battalion starts new 'Clothing Closet' to help homeless

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Cold weather is finally here, which is why one group is helping veterans stay warm this winter.
The Loyal Veterans Battalion is a volunteer group that started a 'clothing closet.'
It's a place where homeless veterans and those in need can get clothes and other things they need to survive.
They have things like coats, clothes, shoes, toiletries, and blankets.
It completely runs on donations from the community.
The 'Clothing Closet' is having a pre-opening on November 2nd from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
To learn more, click here.
