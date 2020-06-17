The Local Effects of A Dry Streak

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many places are feeling the effects of dry weather.

The ISU Community Garden is on a dry kind of soil already.

That means this dry streak is more substantial for them.

"We are on a sandy loam, and because of the sandy loam, it dries out just in a few hours. So watering has been essential."

Patti Weaver is the gardens manager.

She says rain is the best option for plants.

When that's not possible, they have to do a little extra work.

"Rainwater of course is the best, it has the atmospheric minerals in it, so we are having to improvise with well water."

Most plants don't like a lack of rain.

But depending on what kind of plants you may have, some could be doing better than others.

"What I'm seeing is potatoes don't seem to be doing too bad because they're planted deep. And if they're not planted deep, they're composted thickly, so they seem to be doing very very well."

But Patti says that's about the only plant that is doing okay.

So if you have a garden, Patti says there are easy things to do to protect it.

"The most critical thing is to cover your soil. Keep that moisture in your ground and not evaporate."

And when it comes to watering, make sure you water at the base of your plant, and not on the top.

That way you can get as much water as possible during this dry time.