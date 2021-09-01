The Little Italy Festival is back - here's the schedule

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - It's almost Labor Day, and that means a local tradition will return.

Set-up is underway for the Little Italy Festival in Clinton. Organizers canceled the event in 2020.

The festival celebrates the Italian immigrants who founded the community.

The event includes things like music, grape stomping, and food.

The parade starts at 6:00 Friday evening, and the activities continue through Monday.

See the full schedule below:

Friday

6 PM Parade

Bracelet Night at Carnival

9:00 Tommy Kelly Band

********* FIREWORKS***********

Saturday

11 AM All School Dancers

Noon Costume Contest

1 PM Spaghetti & Pizza

Eating Contests

2 PM Grape Stomping

2:30 Italian Singers

3:15 Derek Meeker

4:15 Branden Sciotto

5:15 Joseph Williams

6:30 Dead Devices

8:00 The Nerve

Sunday

11 AM All School Dancers

Noon Vickie West Dancers

1 PM SV Dance Team

1:45 Queens Court Dancers

2:30 CoonHollerKids

4:00 GrapeStomping

4:30 Italian Singers

6:00 SVHS Cheer Team

7:00 Zakk Massa

8:00 Aaron Norris

9:00 All American Chess Club

Monday