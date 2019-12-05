The Light House Mission Thrift Store reopens after a person crashed into it

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Light House Mission Thrift Store has reopened.

After a few days of being closed, Reverend Timmothy Fagg told us the store has reopened.

The thrift store, located on Lafayette Avenue in Terre Haute was closed after a woman crashed her car into the building on Saturday night.

They had to close so the store could be fixed.

If you have items to donate to the store, you are asked to call the ministry at 812-232-7001.