The Larry Bird Museum won't open at the same time as the new downtown convention center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Capital Improvement Board says the Larry Bird Museum won't open when the new downtown convention center opens in March.

The museum will be adjacent to the convention center. Delays in the design plan have put construction behind schedule.

Board President Jon Marvel says that design could be finalized by next week.

Construction of the convention center itself remains on schedule.

Garmong Construction will hand over the facility to the board on March 1.

The convention center manager said they have booked a wedding set to take place on New Year's Eve of 2022.

The staff has proposals for 12 tentative events for next year, with one event booked.

They also have proposals for three tentative events.