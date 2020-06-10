The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Prom is still a go this year for Terre Haute North and South Vigo High School seniors.

It will be hosted by The Landing at Fort Harrison in Terre Haute.

Andrea O'Rourke with The Landing says a senior from each school approached her to make it happen.

LINK | AMUSEMENT PARKS, BARS, AND MOVIES: STAGE FOUR OF INDIANA'S REOPENING HAPPENS ON JUNE 14, HERE'S HOW IT BREAKS DOWN

It will be a public event. It is important to point out, this event has no affiliation with the Vigo County School Corporation.

The prom will take place on Friday, June 19 for North and Friday, June 26 for South.

O'Rourke says this is within stage four of Governor Holcomb's Back on Track plan for the state.

There will be a limit of only 200 students for each prom.

Learn more about tickets for Terre Haute North here.

Learn more about tickets for Terre Haute South here.