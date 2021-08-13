The Indiana Theatre in downtown Terre Haute is under new ownership

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local businessman has purchased the Indiana Theatre in Terre Haute.

Greg Gibson bought the property after the county's certificate sale. The sale process allows people with a financial interest in the property to take steps to buy it.

Gibson said he was concerned about possible intentions of the buyers. He wanted the property to be in the hands of someone with local interests at heart.

Gibson said he's taken an interest in the redevelopment of downtown Terre Haute. He added he doesn't have any immediate plans.