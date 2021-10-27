The Indiana Gaming Commission should select who will operate a Vigo County casino soon - here's a look at that process

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about the process of bringing a casino to Vigo County.

The Indiana Gaming Commission will meet on November 17. That is when members are expected to select an applicant.

Now we know more about how the process will work. Before we get into that, here's a quick look at the four candidates.

Where do they plan to build?

Full House Resorts - Full House says it will build its permanent facility at 5995 Margaret Avenue in eastern Vigo County. Full House is the only company that proposed a temporary location while its main building is under construction. If selected, they plan to open in the Haute City Center Mall temporarily. Click here for their full proposal.

Churchill Downs - The documents didn't provide an exact location for the Churchill Downs proposal, but this would go on Terre Haute's southside, unlike the other three. They would build on what they say is an undeveloped plot of land on Honey Creek Drive west of Haute City Center. Click here for their full proposal.

Premier Gaming - The information on Premier didn't identify an exact location either. The company says it would build near the I-70 and State Road 46 interchange in eastern Vigo County. Click here for their full proposal.

Hard Rock - We've previously reported on the Hard Rock's proposed location. They would build at 2555 S. Joe Fox Street on the city's east side. This is just south of the eastside Walmart. Click here for their full proposal.

Other numbers

Permanent jobs

Full House - 800

Churchill Downs - 500

Premier Gaming - 400

Hard Rock - 674

Construction jobs

Full House - 1,800

Churchill Downs - 1,000

Premier Gaming - 250-300

Hard Rock - 2,058

Hotel rooms

Full House - 100

Churchill Downs - 125

Premier Gaming - 80

Hard Rock - not provided

Gaming

Full House - 1,000 slot machines, 50 table games

Churchill Downs - 1,000 slot machines, 50 table games

Premier Gaming - 800 slot machines, 20 table games

Hard Rock - 850 slot machines, 35 table games

How will the process work?

The four applicants will each have 30 minutes to present their project. The gaming commission held a random drawing in front of the companies to determine the order in which the companies would present.

Full House Resorts Hard Rock Premier Gaming Churchill Downs

What are your thoughts?

The Indiana Gaming Commission wants to hear from you before it makes its selection. You have two ways to share your thoughts.

Email: VigoCoCasinoProjectComments@igc.IN.gov

Regular mail:

Attention: Indiana Gaming Commission-General Counsel

East Tower, Suite 1600

101 W. Washington St

Indianapolis, IN 46204-3408

You need to submit your feedback by Friday, November 12, at 4:30 pm.