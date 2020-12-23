The Indiana Gaming Commission has suspended a gaming executive's license

The commission met virtually today.

Members unanimously voted for the emergency license suspension of Rod Ratcliff."

He is involved with Spectacle Entertainment.

The commission has raised concerns about Spectacle.

The company is working to move a water-based casino in Gary, Indiana to land.

Ratcliff and another executive, John Keeler were tied to an out-of-state lawsuit involving election-fraud.

Ratcliff's counsel argued that he has agreed to give up his shares of the company and say the emergency suspension wasn't necessary.

If approved, those shares are set to go to local businessman, Greg Gibson who is also involved with Spectacle.

He's the leader of Spectacle Jack which is looking to bring a casino to Vigo County.

The gaming commission also voted on an order related to Keeler.

he will have to get rid of any interests in spectacle entertainment by mid-January.