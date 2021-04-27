The Indiana Department of Transportation wants you to be careful when traveling in work zones

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- As the weather warms up more and more people are hitting the road. However, they're not the only ones out on the roads. It's road construction season and work zones are filled with crews tackling improvement projects.

Next week marks national construction safety week.

The Indiana Department of Transportation wants you to keep safety top of mind when behind the wheel.

Debbie Calder is the Communications Director at the Indiana Department of Transportation. She said nationally one in five people killed in work zones are motorists.

Calder said it's so important to pay close attention in road work zones.

INDOT employees report that all too often they see motorists not slowing down and using cell phones. Calder said driving while distracted puts everyone at risk.

Calder said, "Especially if they're traveling through a work zone. Things can change, you can have narrow lanes, there's usually always a reduced speed limit, and there are workers present."

Calder adds that accidents in construction work zones can be avoided and prevented.

Protecting his workers is what Area Manager for Milestone Contractors, John Collett, wants to do.

He said he normally uses concrete barrier walls to make sure his workers are staying safe.

However, sometimes his workers are only protected by traffic cones or barrels, which could lead to something dangerous if drivers aren't paying attention.

Collett said, "So you have 800 fatalities in a work zone, and 100 of those guys are just like my employees. They're out there doing their job and they just have a really bad day"

Collett said if you can you should avoid work zones altogether. However, if you do have to drive through just slow down and pay attention.

He said, "These construction zones change every day. So they're always in a different spot, and try and stay away from the 'hot lane' which we call the lane that the traveling public is in, but no one perfect. And we would just like people to watch out for our workers."

Collet said he just wants to make sure they can finish their projects.

He told News 10 the number one priority is making sure the workers can go back home to their families or loved ones.

Collett said, "But at the end of the day a vehicle is a lot bigger than a human. And there's not a whole lot you can do if someone enters a work zone.."

You can go to the Indiana Department of Transportation's website to see where construction will be in your area. Click here to visit their website.