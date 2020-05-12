The Indiana Department of Corrections is hiring - here's how you can apply

The Indiana Department of Corrections is currently looking to fill various positions.
This includes positions at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility in Carlisle.
Open positions include everything from correctional officers to caseworkers, to maintenance jobs.
The jobs provide full benefits.
Recruitment Coordinator David Wence told us people are retiring and moving up and they are always in high demand for jobs.
To learn more about open jobs, click here.
