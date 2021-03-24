The Importance of Colon Cancer Awareness Month

WABASH VALLEY, IN (WTHI) - March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

According to the CDC among cancers that affect both men and women, colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States. Experts say the majority of these deaths can be prevented with early screening.

Jamie Kiefner found out she had colon cancer last August. She is only 40 years old. She told news 10 how a colonoscopy saved her from a long battle with cancer.

Kiefner emphasized there's a misconception that only older people get colon cancer, but that doesn't mean you should dismiss what your body is telling you. If you have a concern, it's best to have it checked out immediately. the American Cancer Society now says you should start preventative screenings at age 45. The best advice Kiefner has for the community is to take action early!

"The biggest thing about Colon Cancer is if you treat it early, it is incredibly treatable," Kiefner said. "But if you let it go too long, then you are putting yourself in a position for chemotherapy and other problems and maybe a less positive outcome."

Kiefner is not the only one who shared her colon cancer journey with News 10.

Ann and Bill Bailey are Terre Haute residents. In 2018, Bill was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer just a week before their wedding.

"He did not have a family history, and he was not over 50, so technically, he did not qualify to get a colonoscopy," Ann Bailey said. "It took a lot of work before he finally got it, and when he did, we found out he had cancer."

Because he was under fifty years old, it took them nearly 6 months to get a colonoscopy that insurance could cover. Now he is fighting for his life.

"It spread to his liver first and his lymph nodes, and now it spread to his lungs," Bailey said. "It has made him ineligible for any type of surgery. He recently found out he is not responding to treatment."

Melinda Fuqua is a gastroenterologist nurse practitioner at Union Hospital. She told News 10 that a recent study found 60% of those diagnosed with colon cancer could have been prevented with early detection.

That is why she is emphasizing the importance of staying up to date with screenings and colonoscopies. One of the main reasons for this is a lot of times, there are no symptoms until the cancer is far advanced.

"Early detection is key," Fuqua said. "It is not something you generally have symptoms from until it already fairly progressed."

Bill Bailey wishes he could've been checked sooner, and that's why he wants you to get checked when you can.

"Be your own advocate and fight for yourself until someone listens," Bailey said.

To help people who have Colon Cancer, you can donate to the American Cancer Society here.