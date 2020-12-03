The Hulman Center project is almost done - here's what it looks like inside

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Work to overhaul the Hulman Center in Terre Haute is almost complete.

We were able to go inside to get a first-hand look at the changes.

You'll notice a new exterior facade and a glass entrance. That's in addition to new seating, restrooms, and concession stands.

The renovations took place over the last two years, costing $50 million.

A woman's basketball game is ISU's first planned event. It is set for Friday.

It will only be open to the teams, essential personnel, and family of the players.