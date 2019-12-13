TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Plans are underway to rebrand the Honey Creek Mall in Terre Haute.
Part of the plan to re-brand will be in renaming the mall.
Earlier this year, Out of the Box Ventures bought the mall, and in September they announced a contest for people to submit their ideas.
People were able to send in their suggestions. Officials also took ideas for a new logo.
News 10 spoke with mall officials earlier today. They told us they received over 1,000 entries.
"We would like to invite the entire community to come out and be a part of this. This is a big deal for us," the mall's general manager, Kim Ingalsbe, said.
Officials plan to unveil the new name and logo on Monday at 9:30 a.m.
Related Content
- The Honey Creek Mall's new name and logo set to be announced on Monday
- New business moving into Honey Creek Mall
- Honey Creek Mall store officially closes
- New store opens in Honey Creek Mall
- Santa arrives at Honey Creek Mall
- Grand opening date set on new Honey Creek Mall store
- Honey Creek Mall's Sears location set to close
- Signage shows another Honey Creek Mall store set to close
- Red Kettle Campaign kicks off at Honey Creek Mall