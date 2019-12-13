Clear

The Honey Creek Mall's new name and logo set to be announced on Monday

Officials plan to unveil the new name and logo on Monday at 9:30 a.m.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Plans are underway to rebrand the Honey Creek Mall in Terre Haute.

Part of the plan to re-brand will be in renaming the mall. 

Earlier this year, Out of the Box Ventures bought the mall, and in September they announced a contest for people to submit their ideas.

People were able to send in their suggestions. Officials also took ideas for a new logo.

News 10 spoke with mall officials earlier today. They told us they received over 1,000 entries.

"We would like to invite the entire community to come out and be a part of this. This is a big deal for us," the mall's general manager, Kim Ingalsbe, said.

