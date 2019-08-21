The Heart of Sullivan receives grant to continue beautification projects in the downtown area

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Another project in Sullivan, Indiana is giving residents something to look forward to.

The Heart of Sullivan was awarded a $5,000 grant.

The money will help build a green space in the downtown area.

The green space will be a place for people to enjoy a meal and even games.

It's just one of many recent projects to draw people to the area.

Taylor Hayes works at the Newstand in downtown Sullivan.

It's a restaurant that brings in people from all over.

Hayes said there has been more traffic lately, and it's because of the work the city has put in.

"We've gotten a ton of positive feedback from it. We have new people in here every day. They love seeing our square. We get so many compliments on it. How pretty and everything it is," said Hayes.

From new businesses to new sidewalks, signs, and flowers, the Heart of Sullivan is drawing people back to where they once used to spend a lot of time.

Community leaders hope this momentum continues.

"We just want to continue to grow downtown Sullivan, continue to support our businesses, and help our businesses grow and continue to bring the community to the downtown because one of the biggest pieces of our community is our downtown," said Kristi Burkhart, President of the Heart of Sullivan.

Change can be hard, but Hayes hopes everyone sees it's for the best.

"All of these old buildings right now they're history to us, but when my kids are raised, the new stuff that they're building it's going to be history to them. You know you just have to keep repeating that cycle. I just love that. I think it's really neat," said Hayes.

Sullivan was one of two communities in the state to receive the grant.

Work is expected to start on the greenspace this fall and wrap up in the spring.