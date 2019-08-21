Clear

The Heart of Sullivan receives grant to continue beautification projects in the downtown area

The Heart of Sullivan was awarded a $5,000 grant. The money will help build a greenspace in the downtown area that will have a place for people to enjoy a meal and even games.

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 6:21 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Another project in Sullivan, Indiana is giving residents something to look forward to.

The Heart of Sullivan was awarded a $5,000 grant.

The money will help build a green space in the downtown area.

The green space will be a place for people to enjoy a meal and even games.

It's just one of many recent projects to draw people to the area.

Taylor Hayes works at the Newstand in downtown Sullivan.

It's a restaurant that brings in people from all over.

Hayes said there has been more traffic lately, and it's because of the work the city has put in.

"We've gotten a ton of positive feedback from it. We have new people in here every day. They love seeing our square. We get so many compliments on it. How pretty and everything it is," said Hayes.

From new businesses to new sidewalks, signs, and flowers, the Heart of Sullivan is drawing people back to where they once used to spend a lot of time.

Community leaders hope this momentum continues.

"We just want to continue to grow downtown Sullivan, continue to support our businesses, and help our businesses grow and continue to bring the community to the downtown because one of the biggest pieces of our community is our downtown," said Kristi Burkhart, President of the Heart of Sullivan.

Change can be hard, but Hayes hopes everyone sees it's for the best.

"All of these old buildings right now they're history to us, but when my kids are raised, the new stuff that they're building it's going to be history to them. You know you just have to keep repeating that cycle. I just love that. I think it's really neat," said Hayes.

Sullivan was one of two communities in the state to receive the grant.

Work is expected to start on the greenspace this fall and wrap up in the spring.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Rockville
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Casey
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Marshall
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Scattered showers continue.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New Educational Vaping Program in Vigo County Schools

Image

Public WiFi returns to downtown Washington

Image

Local group makes a musical donation to Wabash Vally high school's band program

Image

U.S. Senator Todd Young makes Vigo County stop

Image

The Heart of Sullivan receives grant to continue beautification projects in the downtown area

Image

30,000 kids are in foster care, and your help is needed

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

Crews work to make major enhancements to ISU campus entrance

Image

Congressman takes part in ride-along with local first responders

Image

Capital Improvement Board agrees to $24.6 million maximum price for the convention center and parkin

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'