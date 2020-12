TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group is working to help Wabash Valley children.

CASA's Whoville Grinch will be delivering toys to kids starting on Wednesday.

The group has over 900 deliveries to make within the rest of the week.

CASA volunteers will take to the streets with the Grinch. With COVID-19, CASA says they were still determined to make sure the event takes place.

The organization says it still needs toy donations. To learn how you can help, click here.