The Griffin Bike Park Youth Cycling Team is looking for new riders - here's how you can get involved

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The "Original Cycling Team of the Wabash Valley" is accepting new team members.

The Griffin Bike Park Youth Cycling Team is planning a call-out meeting in March.

Riders of all skill levels are welcome. You must be seven to 18-years-old to join.

The team offers riders a way to improve their skills and have fun.

20 spots are available on this year's team.

The call-out meeting happens on March 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the Fowler Park barn.

The cycling season is May through September 13.