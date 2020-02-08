VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The "Original Cycling Team of the Wabash Valley" is accepting new team members.
The Griffin Bike Park Youth Cycling Team is planning a call-out meeting in March.
Riders of all skill levels are welcome. You must be seven to 18-years-old to join.
The team offers riders a way to improve their skills and have fun.
20 spots are available on this year's team.
The call-out meeting happens on March 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the Fowler Park barn.
The cycling season is May through September 13.
Related Content
- The Griffin Bike Park Youth Cycling Team is looking for new riders - here's how you can get involved
- Community Spotlight: Griffin Bike Park
- Lt. Gov visits Griffin Bike Park
- Work continues at Griffin Bike Park
- Griffin Bike Park kicks off bike season with several races
- Groundbreaking for special trail takes place at Griffin Bike Park
- Kids kickoff spring break at Griffin Bike Park day camp
- Griffin Bike Park receives letter of support from county commissioners
- ISU Students Install Changing Rooms at Griffin Bike Park
- Griffin Bike Park opens up the only all access bike park
Scroll for more content...