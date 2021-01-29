The Greene County Health Department is ramping up vaccination efforts thanks to you

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Many county health departments have been working tirelessly to get people vaccinated against COVID-19. That includes the Greene County Health Department. Health officials from Greene County told News 10 their small community has seen record numbers of people getting the vaccine.

Currently, they're setting up appointments through the month of February.

However, officials said they're able to reach more people because of community volunteers.

So far, Greene County is vaccinating 500 senior citizens a week.

Health officials told News 10 this is only possible due to community support.

When the Greene County Health Department started their vaccination process they only could give vaccines every other day because of limited staff.

Now, because of volunteers, they are able to give vaccines to people 6 days a week at the First Baptist Church in Bloomfield.

When more people are able to be vaccinated, the Greene County Health Department wants to hold a drive-through clinic.

Health officials hope to have that clinic running by the summer, but they need your help in order to make this possible.

Health officials said, "We are in this together as a community. And if volunteers, individuals in the community had not have stepped up, we wouldn't be as far as we are now."

If you want to volunteer you can call the Greene County Health Department or email them.

That number is 812-384-4496.

That email is health@co.greene.in.us.

Health officials also urge you to keep checking the state website to see if you can make an appointment.

You can click here for the website link to see if you're eligible.