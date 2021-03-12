The Girl Scouts organization turns 109-years-old (plus here's how you can buy cookies)

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Friday is National Girl Scout Day. It is also the celebration of the organization's 109th birthday.

Girl Scout Communication Director Katie Dawson says the organization leaves a big impact on thousands of girls each year.

Currently, Girl Scouts of Central Indiana impacts the lives of around 19,000 girls.

"We have been here for more than a century helping develop girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place," Dawson said.

It is currently the middle of Girl Scout Cookie season. To check out the cookie selection, click here.